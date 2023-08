Once more, predictions about the impact of Brexit on Britsh travellers have come to pass. We have already lost free mobile roaming within the EU, have to get visas for certain countries, overcome major obstacles if we want to settle abroad and face endless queues at airports when previously we could use the EU citizen lane, now we have lost the right to compensation when making journeys to the UK from non-EU countries on EU airlines.The Independent reports that the long-standing right to cash compensation of over £500 no longer applies for travellers making journeys to the UK from non-EU countries on airlines such as Air France, KLM and Lufthansa, losing British travellers millions of pounds.The paper says that while travellers on disrupted flights who are ending their trips in the EU are entitled to hotels and meals, UK-bound passengers no longer have an automatic right to recover expenses from a European Union carrier – and are also unable to claim €600 (£513) in cash compensation when the airline is responsible for the delay:What else did we expect?