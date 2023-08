The Home Secretary's announcemnt yesterday that from now on the police will do all they can to tackle crime, begs the question as to what the boys and girls in blue have been doing up until now, and in particular why it has taken the Tories thirteen years to realise that things are far from satisfactory on the law and order front.What is more, from what I heard of yesterday's interviews, this latest initiative appears to be predicated on a wish and a prayer, rather than any serious commitment to properly resource the police. In particular, the claims around police numbers do not stand up to scrutiny.The Guardian reports that police chiefs have suggested the home secretary is interfering with their operational independence by demanding forces pursue all reasonable crime leads at a time when their resources are being outstripped by a rise in offences:So, just to be clear, crime hasn't fallen as far as is claimed by Braverman, while her assertion that we have record numbers of police officer is nonsense. Back to the drawing board then.