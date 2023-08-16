



They say that until last month, newly recognised refugees and survivors of trafficking had 28 days to find alternative accommodation after receiving a “notice to quit” before being evicted from Home Office accommodation they had lived in while officials were processing their claims – but this has now been reduced to a minimum of seven days.



This is despite charities calling on the government to extend the notice period for eviction to 56 days, arguing that 28 days did not give people long enough to find new accommodation, get a job or access benefits.





Councils will now find themselves under more pressure to find suitable accommodation for those accepted into the UK as genuine refugees:



Yet another example of short-sighted thinking influenced by the fortress Britain mentality so prevalent with this current government.