Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Another shambolic Brexit plan
The Independent reports that the government is under pressure to explain its plans for new Brexit border checks, amid confusion about when they will be introduced.
The paper says that businesses have warned that ministers were giving them “no clarity” and “causing confusion” over the new bureaucracy – which is officially supposed to start from October but which is now expected to be delayed for a fifth time:
The new controls are to affect businesses moving products from the EU to the UK, with food importers predicting shortages and more price rises.
But ministers are yet to finalise the specifics of the so-called Border Target Operating Model and have refused to confirm or deny reports earlier this month that the new system will be delayed again.
The new checks have already been pushed back years and were originally set to apply from 2020, when the equivalent controls on moving goods from Britain to the EU began.
Now ministers are reportedly considering a further delay because of fears the new bureaucracy could increase prices and hit food supplies amid a cost of living crisis.
“The government’s handling of this important issue has been absolutely shambolic. They have delayed new border checks time and again, creating huge uncertainty for businesses, who are already struggling as a result of Conservative economic mismanagement,” Gareth Thomas, Labour’s shadow international trade minister said.
“With the deadlines for new checks just months away, it is unacceptable that businesses have not received a clear update from the government on whether the new border arrangements are even going to be introduced. The Tories’ trade barriers are stunting economic growth.”
The government says it “remains committed to delivering the best border in the world” and that it is “reflecting” on its plans.
Before Britain left the EU, its membership of the EU single market and customs union meant suppliers could bring food into the country from Europe without any paperwork.
But the decision to leave means a major increase in bureaucracy, with extra sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) checks and a requirement for health or veterinary certificates.
William Bain, head of trade policy at the British Chambers of Commerce told The Independent: “Business would have hoped to see the final version of the Border Target Operating Model by now. That would have been well in advance of any proposed introduction of export health certificates for inbound products to GB at the end of October. We have no clarity on the detail of Government plans. But neither is there denial of a potential delay into 2024 on cost of living grounds.
So much for taking back control
The paper says that businesses have warned that ministers were giving them “no clarity” and “causing confusion” over the new bureaucracy – which is officially supposed to start from October but which is now expected to be delayed for a fifth time:
The new controls are to affect businesses moving products from the EU to the UK, with food importers predicting shortages and more price rises.
But ministers are yet to finalise the specifics of the so-called Border Target Operating Model and have refused to confirm or deny reports earlier this month that the new system will be delayed again.
The new checks have already been pushed back years and were originally set to apply from 2020, when the equivalent controls on moving goods from Britain to the EU began.
Now ministers are reportedly considering a further delay because of fears the new bureaucracy could increase prices and hit food supplies amid a cost of living crisis.
“The government’s handling of this important issue has been absolutely shambolic. They have delayed new border checks time and again, creating huge uncertainty for businesses, who are already struggling as a result of Conservative economic mismanagement,” Gareth Thomas, Labour’s shadow international trade minister said.
“With the deadlines for new checks just months away, it is unacceptable that businesses have not received a clear update from the government on whether the new border arrangements are even going to be introduced. The Tories’ trade barriers are stunting economic growth.”
The government says it “remains committed to delivering the best border in the world” and that it is “reflecting” on its plans.
Before Britain left the EU, its membership of the EU single market and customs union meant suppliers could bring food into the country from Europe without any paperwork.
But the decision to leave means a major increase in bureaucracy, with extra sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) checks and a requirement for health or veterinary certificates.
William Bain, head of trade policy at the British Chambers of Commerce told The Independent: “Business would have hoped to see the final version of the Border Target Operating Model by now. That would have been well in advance of any proposed introduction of export health certificates for inbound products to GB at the end of October. We have no clarity on the detail of Government plans. But neither is there denial of a potential delay into 2024 on cost of living grounds.
So much for taking back control
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home