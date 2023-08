Leaving the EU would not mean that the country will relax its environmental protections, they said. More recently, Ministers made a specific pledge to “not lower environmental protections or standards”. And yet, that is precisely what they have done.The Independent reports that environmental campaigners have hit out at Rishi Sunak’s government after it confirmed that EU-era restrictions that force housebuilders to mitigate the impact of new developments on rivers will be scrapped.They say that levelling up secretary, Michael Gove has defended plans to scrap “clunky” EU-era environmental protections on nutrient neutrality – hailing it as a Brexit benefit to boost housing:It is highly unlikely that these new homes will be affordable ones, while it is almost certain that the quality of our rivers will deteriorate still further. Zac Goldsmith was right, this government is not interested in our environment at all.