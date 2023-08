I think we have established by now that the Tories abandoned any pretence at levelling up sometime ago, if, that is, they ever really do anything to achieve it. So, it is not a surprise to read in the Guardian that Tory MPs are demanding urgent explanations from ministers over the levelling up agenda after an official report said plans to move thousands more civil service jobs from London to Birmingham and Newcastle had been scrapped.The paper says that the Government Property Agency (GPA), which falls under the Cabinet Office, said in a brief reference in its recent annual report and accounts that a decision had been “made by ministers” to axe the proposals after “a review identified that they no longer aligned with strategic requirements.”This was despite the fact that more than £1m had been spent on the two projects as part of the flagship government drive to spread the civil service out of Whitehall and boost growth in the regions:So much for levelling up.