The paper says that on Monday, the government dropped plans to send migrants 4,000 miles away to Ascension Island just hours after it was announced. The Conservative deputy chair, Lee Anderson, provoked outrage when he told asylum seekers to “fuck off back to France”, before later admitting the government had “failed” to tackle illegal immigration. A £400,000 Home Office drone used to monitor boats in the Channel crashed into the sea. And on Thursday, 755 asylum seekers were recorded crossing the Channel, the highest number in a single day.



Sunak and his team would not look out of place in Dad's Army. 'Don't panic, Mr Sunak'. They don't like it up 'em.

If it wasn't so tragic, the recent developments in the Tory grand plan to deal with asylum seekers would be funny, though only in an ironic way.The Guardian reports that the culmination of Rishi Sunak’s “small boats week”, which was supposed to announce new hardline policies to reduce the number of asylum seekers attempting to enter the UK, saw Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, under pressure to abandon plans to house asylum seekers on a barge, after 39 people had to be removed from the vessel after the discovery of potentially deadly bacteria in the water system:But that is not all.