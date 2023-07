The news that British Gas has reported its highest-ever first-half profits, of almost £1bn, while Shell has reported profits of just over $5bn (£3.9bn) for the second quarter of the year, must raise serious questions as to why consumers are being penalised with soaring energy bills, while fat cats line their own pockets, and why government ministers are letting them get away with it.Ed Miliband, quoted in the Guardian , is absolutely right when he described the current windfall tax as being full of as many holes as swiss cheese.He rightly points out that bllions of pounds will go to shareholders instead of being recouped in tax and put towards more help for those struggling to pay their bills:It is time for more direct action by government to rein in these obsecene profits and provide better protection for consumers.