The Mirror reports that a family firm that donated more than £70,000 to UKIP is “profiteering from misery” by hosting the Government’s controversial migrant barge.The paper adds that Langham Industries owns Portland Port, where the Bibby Stockholm is docked in a deal reported to be worth some £2.5million, while the Langham family owns luxurious properties and has links to high-profile politicians, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden. The paper reveals that their business made 19 donations to pro-Brexit party UKIP between 2003 and 2016:This profiteering is the inevitable consequence of the Tory Government's approach to asylum seekers. Instead of processing claims promptly, they are wasting public momey on this inhumane housing solution.