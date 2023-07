The Guardian reports that the UK government appears unlikely to recover any money from a healthcare recruitment agency that allegedly failed to deliver on a multimillion-pound PPE contract awarded during the Covid pandemic.The paper says that the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has confirmed it is in a dispute over the £20m-plus contract awarded to SG Recruitment UK Ltd, however, the agency’s parent company has gone into liquidation, raising questions about whether the government can recoup any funds:And so the saga drags on. I just hope that the current Covid Inquiry is going to look into the billions of pouunds wasted by this government in this way during the pandemic.