One of the advantages of following an election count from the west coast of Canada is that you don't lose any sleep, as the declaration tends to come around the time of evening dinner. Nevertheless, the result in Uxbridge and South Ruislip was unexpected, especially in light of the huge Tory majorities being overturned elsewhere.On reflection, it looks like Labour really screwed up their campaign in Uxbridge, allowing themselves to be skewered on the single issue of the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone being implemented by the London Labour Mayor. This was despite the fact that the extension was mandated by the Tory Secretary of State for Transport.The big question now for all the political parties is how they react to this result. Do they review the way that they try to promote their green policies to the general public, or do they accept that some measures may be unpopular and abandon them altogether, irrespective of their importance to tackling climate change?The indications are that both Labour and the Tories are choosing the second option. The Independent reports that Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has said that the mayor should “reflect” on the ULEZ policy in the wake of the loss in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency, while some in the governing Conservative Party want to slow down even more, with a right-wing group of Conservative lawmakers, the Net Zero Scrutiny Group, saying the date for banning new petrol vehicles should be moved to 2035 or later:Nevertheless, a debate is underway:We cannot afford to let up on the pace of reform, but it is important that we take people with us. Perhaps the debate should focus on that rather than abandoning policies altogether.