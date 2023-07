I hate myself already for saying this, but Nigel Farage may have had a point when he said that banks should not be able to close down clients' accounts because they diisagree with their political views.As many commentators have pointed out this is not just a Farage issue. There is a principle involved. If they can do it to Farage, then they can do it to anybody. And as this Guardian article points out , the random, targeting of political figures is not just confined to the extreme right wing.The paper quotes anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller who says that “we don’t have a functioning democracy” if new political parties cannot access banking services, after she was told her own party’s account would be closed:Having been involved in the review of a political account I run by the bank concerned, I can testify that the whole process is opaque. The senior official I spoke to clearly did not understand how political parties operate, leaving me to spell out the basics to him, and over a year later I have still not been informed of the outcome of that review.Gina Miller is quite correct, democracy needs money to operate effectively. If we can not manage that money in a transparent way through legitimate institutions, then the whole basis of our system will start to collapse. It is time for the government to intervene.