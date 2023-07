The Guardian reports that non-native species from Japanese knotweed to a fungus that kills ash trees is now costing the UK economy about £4bn a year, up from £1.7bn in 2010.The paper says that there are about 2,000 invasive non-native species (Inns) in the UK, and about 12 new ones establish themselves each year, adding, along with inflation, to the rise in costs:On the plus side, these invaders are keeping a lot of people in jobs.