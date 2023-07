In reality, AI can produce speeches gleaned from the information inputted into the internet, but it cannot exercise judgement in the same way as a human being, it cannot learn and develop in the same way as we can, nor would it make a stand on moral and ethical grounds as many peers do. In fact, on that basis, I wonder why the government hasn't made the change already.



The real question though is will the bots be elected? If they were then it would be an advance on what we have at present.

The Guardian reports on the view of crossbench peer, Richard Denison, that the House of Lords could be replaced by bots with “deeper knowledge, higher productivity and lower running costs”.The paper says that Lord Denison hypothesised that AI services may soon be able to deliver his speeches in his own style and voice, “with no hesitation, repetition or deviation”:If a bot really could replace peers then surely we have to ask why we are allowing the Lords to continue in its present form.