



In reality, AI can produce speeches gleaned from the information inputted into the internet, but it cannot exercise judgement in the same way as a human being, it cannot learn and develop in the same way as we can, nor would it make a stand on moral and ethical grounds as many peers do. In fact, on that basis, I wonder why the government hasn't made the change already.



The real question though is will the bots be elected? If they were then it would be an advance on what we have at present.