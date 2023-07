The behind-the-scenes civil war within the Tory Party burst out into the open yesterday with the resignation of Lord Goldsmith from the government.The Independent reports that the situation became even more fractious as Zac Goldsmith hit out at the “misleading” No 10 briefing over his scathing resignation, insisting that Rishi Sunak was “wrong” to claim he had refused to apologise over his Partygate comments.The paper says that the outgoing environment minister claimed he was “happy to apologise” for remarks labelled “disturbing” by the privileges committee in their report alleging “interference” from 10 Tories during their investigation which found that Boris Johnson repeatedly lied to parliament:As the Guardian reports , the Conservative peer and former MP published a long resignation letter detailing his disappointment with the prime minister for causing “paralysis” on the environment within Whitehall and choosing to attend the party of a media baron rather than an international environmental forum:Legitimate criticism irrespective of the context.