The Independent reveals that a failure by the UK Government to build social housing in England has condemned 105,000 families to temporary accommodation.They say that campaigners have slammed the government for failing to support the building of affordable homes and have warned that “the time for empty words on building social homes” had “long past”:On top of this private renting is becoming unaffordable for many families, with 24,060 households being threatened with homelessness last year as a result of a Section 21 no-fault eviction, which allows landlords to repossess their properties without having to establish fault on the part of the tenant. According to Shelter. this is up 21 per cent compared to the previous 12 months.At the same time, rent prices hit a new record in the past week, with property website Rightmove recording that the average rent outside London had risen to £1,231 per month, while housing benefit remains frozen. There are now dozens of people competing for every vacancy, pushing up rental prices even further and effectively excluding tenants with poor credit ratings or who are unemployed.Ideological commitments to cut the cost of benefits and to favour building higher priced intermediate housing rather than affordable homes, have all added to the crisis. It really is time for the government to step up and invest properly to deal with this crisis.