The verdict is in. According to the Electoral Commission, about 14,000 people were turned away from polling stations at May’s local elections because they lacked the right ID, with the overall number denied a vote likely to be considerably higher.The Guardian says that the interim study by the Electoral Commission also warned of “concerning” signs that voters with disabilities, people who are unemployed, or those from particular ethnic groups could be disproportionately affected by the policy.The Electoral Commission also said that 4% of people who did not vote said it was because of voter ID – a tally that could run into hundreds of thousands more:It is clear then that the objective of this policy, to stop certain groups of people from voting, was achieved. It's just a shame that this included lots of Tories.