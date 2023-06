A lot of people were surprised when Boris Johnson's resignation honours list was published to find so few peerages for his parliamentary friends and allies. Indeed, there is speculation that it was this, rather than the Privileges Committee report, that prompted the three resignations from Parliament on Friday. Clearly, there was a feeling amongst Johnson and his pals that Rishi Sunak had betrayed his predecessor, though he strongly denies this.The Independent reports that the House of Lords Appointment Committee has, according to the Institute for Government think tank, confirmed it rejected eight peerage nominees put forward by Mr Johnson on the grounds of propriety.They add that the suggestion is that the committee may have rejected the peerages for MPs on the basis that they were not already due to stand down. But where was the Prime Minister in all of this? The paper says that Downing Street denies that the prime minister blocked the peerages:The opacity of the honours system does nobody any favours. It generates resentment and suspicion, and favours patronage over merit. Surely, it is time that nominations and decisions at all stages of the process were opened to scrutiny.