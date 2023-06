The Independent reports that Sir Keir Starmer has declared “Britain’s future is outside the EU”, confirming Labour will not seek to rejoin the bloc if it wins power.The paper says that rather than trying to put right the mess we are in as a result of Brexit, he plans to try and 'make Brexit work', whatever that means:There is virtually no detail as to how Labour plan to put things right, and it is difficult to see how they can do so while they remain committed to the present deal. In fact Starmer's position seems to be indistinguishable from that of the Tories.There is an opportunity here for the Liberal Democrats, if only the leadership could see it and do something about it.