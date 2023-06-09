Friday, June 09, 2023
Not so easy
The Guardian reports that Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden have announced a deal for transatlantic cooperation that moves the UK firmly into the US administration’s economic orbit, but they also stress that this announcement signals the end of any hope of a full trade deal with the US, a key promise in the 2019 Tory manifesto.
But this goes beyond the breaking of a manifesto promise. Seven years ago during the EU referendum campaign, spokesperson after spokesperson, many of them now government ministers, told us that doing a free trade deal with the USA would be easy. They said the same thing about trading with the EU.
Alas neither has happened, leaving our country poorer and hitting the cost of living for everybody living in Great Britain. Brexit has not just failed, so have the people who tried to sell it to us.
