Remaining questions are how many Tories will stick with their former leader, will there be consequences back in the constituencies for those Tories who support the committee's conclusions, and what will be the damage to the Tory party from the fallout?

In this world of briefing and counter-briefing, it is not often that a Parliamentary Committee report can surprise us, but the conclusions and the tone of the Privileges Committee report on Boris Johnson, certainly surpassed all our expectations.As the Guardian says , MPs on the committee found that the former Prime Minister deliberately misled parliament over Partygate and was part of a campaign to abuse and intimidate MPs investigating him.And, in an unprecedented move, the cross-party group, with an inbuilt Tory majority, said that the now ex-MP, would have faced a 90-day suspension from the Commons had he not quit in rage at its findings last week:I am not sure that the public will be amused to hear that Johnson burned through £245,000 of public money for his legal fees in defending himself to the committee.MPs will now have to vote on whether to accept the report's recommendations. I don't doubt that they will do so. Johnson appears to have burnt his bridges with many of his supporters in the Commons.