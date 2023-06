The Independent reports on the verdict of the cross-party Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that the government is still being “too slow” to recover taxpayer money lost to fraud and error over the pandemic.The paper says that PAC has also warned Whitehall needs a “step change” in its approach to risk in order to prevent a similar “panic response” to future uncertainty:When we think what that money could have been spent on, surely this waste is one of the biggest scandals of modern times. It shows Ministers and many governance structures were not fit for purpose. The least we can expect is an urgent effort to put that right.