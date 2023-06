The Independent reports on polling that finds that nearly a third of swing voters are worried the Labour party will not do a better job of tackling the cost of living crisis than the Tories.The paper adds that other reasons why members of the public say they are hesitant about backing Keir Starmer’s party included not knowing what the opposition stands for (24 per cent) and concerns it will raise taxes (22 per cent) if it wins the next general election:The issue appears to lie in Starmer not setting out a wider vision for how he wants to govern the country. Labour may have a double digit lead in the polls at present, with the Tories in disarray, but that is no reason to sit back and expect victory to fall into their lap. We need to know what they will do differently if they win, and how they will address the problems faced by the country.