Boris Johnson has put himself in direct conflict with the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Office over the provision of materials nto the Covid Inquiry and nwo Rishi Sunak has retaliated.The Guardian reports that the former Prime Minster has been warned that he could lose public funding for legal advice if he tries to “frustrate or undermine” the government’s position on the Covid-19 inquiry.The paper says that Cabinet Office lawyers have told the former prime minister that money would “cease to be available” if he breaks conditions such as releasing evidence without permission:At least one Tory donor has picked up the baton on Johnson's behalf. The paper say that Lord Cruddas, an outspoken backer of Johnson, who handed him a peerage, has urged the MP not to be “held to ransom” by the perceived threat. “Don’t worry, Boris Johnson, I can easily get your legal fees funded by supporters and crowdfunding, it’s easy,” he tweeted.It is an interesting situation when a former Prime Minister goes to war against one of his successors in such a public way. Does anybody have any credibility left in this mess?