The Guardian refers to a report by the Greater Manchester Immigration Aid Unit ('We Lost Our Lives When We Arrived Here'), which claims that lone child asylum seekers are facing fivefold increases in delays in having their claims processed by the Home Office, with devastating consequences.The paper says that social workers, legal professionals and the children themselves have warned that the impact of being left in limbo about their future for so long includes the risk of suicide, self-harm and persistent insomnia:These children are yet more victims of the hostile environment being engendered by this Tory Government.