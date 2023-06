There was a lot wrong with Tony Blair's government, not least his willingess to join Bush in an illegal war in Iraq, and the disregard for individual rights and freedoms, as they pursued projects like ID cards, but the first term was also quite frustrating simply because he and his chancellor refused to move away from sticking to Tory spending plans and allowed public services to suffer for two years before finally beginning to invest the money needed to turn them around. Alas, it looks very much as if a Starner government will be following the same pattern.The Independent reports that Labour have performed a major U-turn on one of Labour’s key economic policies, as the party delayed plans to borrow £28bn a year for a green investment pledge.It looks like groundhog day all over again.