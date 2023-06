The Guardian carries an interesting article focussing on the reflections of Edward Snowden, the whistleblower who revealed the scale of surveillance – some of it illegal – by the US National Security Agency and its British counterpart, GCHQ, and subsequently fled to Russia.The most chilling part of that interview is Snowden's warning that surveillance technology is so much more advanced and intrusive today that it makes that used by US and British intelligence agencies he revealed in 2013 look like child’s play:The paper says that Snowden views the widespread use of end-to-end encryption as one of the positive legacies of the leaks:I suppose most of us knew this already, it's just not so comfortable having it pointed out to us by an insider, albeit a disgraced one.