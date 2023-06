The Independent reports on the warning of one auto-industry chief that there is a post-Brexit “cliff edge” looming in January 2024 that threatens the growth of Britain’s electric car production.The paper says that the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has said that the future of the UK’s industry is a stake unless a deal was struck with the EU to delay new tariff rules until 2027:Yet another Brexit disaster for the UK economy looms.