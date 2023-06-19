Monday, June 19, 2023
Braverman set to increase racial tensions with greater use of stop and search
The Guardian reports that Suella Braverman has called on police to increase the use of stop and search powers “to prevent violence and save more lives”.
However, as the paper states, her comments are likely to alarm critics of the technique, who point out that the approach disproportionately targets black and minority ethnic communities:
Government statistics suggest black people are seven times more like to be stopped and searched compared with white people. Campaign groups have previously said relaxing restrictions on police use of stop and search could compound discrimination.
In remarks that appear to be aimed at addressing anticipated criticism, Braverman said young black males were disproportionately affected by knife crime.
Her statement says: “Carrying weapons is a scourge on our society, and anyone doing so is risking their own lives as well as the lives of those around them. This dangerous culture must be brought to a stop.
“My first priority is to keep the public safe, and people who insist on carrying a weapon must know that there will be consequences. The police have my full support to ramp up the use of stop and search, wherever necessary, to prevent violence and save more lives.”
Braverman’s statement expresses backing for the police in tackling knife crime among young black males. “Every death from knife crime is a tragedy,” she says. “That’s why I also back the police in tackling this blight in communities which are disproportionately affected, such as among young black males. We need to do everything in our power to crack down on this violence.”
Earlier this month, the head of the police inspectorate in England and Wales, Andy Cooke, acknowledged that the use of stop and search “polarises the public”. But in his first state of policing report, he insisted that stop and search was an effective way of deterring crime and showing police visibility on the street.
He said police leaders should explain why it had been used disproportionally against black people. Launching the report, he said: “That doesn’t mean that the police are being racist … There’s also more disproportionality for victims. It is four times more likely as a black man to be murdered than a young white man.”
The inspectorates audited 8,902 stop and search records in 2020 and 2021 and found that 83.9% were reasonable. But it said the overall figures masked considerable differences between forces.
Cooke called for new research to assess the deterrent value of stop and search and the causes of disproportionality in its use.
The problem for the police of course is that their record on the use of this tactic is far from perfect. The Met in particular, has been recognised as inherently racist and misogynist, while there have been issues for other police forces as well.
The police may see this as protecting black and minority ethnic people and preventing knife crime, but the communities where stop and search is most prevalent have a different persepective, and it is that outlook which will lead to an increase in tension between officers of the law and those they are meant to protect.
