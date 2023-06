The Guardian reports that Suella Braverman has called on police to increase the use of stop and search powers “to prevent violence and save more lives”.However, as the paper states, her comments are likely to alarm critics of the technique, who point out that the approach disproportionately targets black and minority ethnic communities:The problem for the police of course is that their record on the use of this tactic is far from perfect. The Met in particular, has been recognised as inherently racist and misogynist, while there have been issues for other police forces as well.The police may see this as protecting black and minority ethnic people and preventing knife crime, but the communities where stop and search is most prevalent have a different persepective, and it is that outlook which will lead to an increase in tension between officers of the law and those they are meant to protect.