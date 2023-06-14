



However, their sources, who have knowledge of the campaigns, say that there has been “pushback” from within Whitehall against Downing Street’s plans for a mass media campaign, questioning whether it fits within the guidelines on propriety:



One source said advisers in No 10 wanted to bolt on messaging about Sunak’s “five priorities” to other campaigns aimed at encouraging the public to take certain actions or change behaviour, as well as promoting the strategy in its own right.



The source said the proposed campaign had been questioned by some within the Government Communication Service (GCS), with concerns that it was too political and that the priorities would be distracting and unnecessary when added to campaign material. However, the source said that it was ultimately likely to go ahead in print and digital form.



Another Whitehall source disputed that characterisation, saying: “There hasn’t been any objection to a communications campaign. We regularly discuss comms priorities to ensure we are supporting policy delivery in the best and most efficient way possible.”



Sunak announced his five priorities as prime minister in January but they also form the basis of Conservative campaigning and are likely to make up the core of his pitch at the next election.



Under the rules, campaigns from the GCS must not be – or liable to be – misrepresented as being party political. The rules state: “It is possible that a well-founded publicity campaign can create political credit for the party in government. But this must not be the primary or a significant purpose of government information or publicity activities paid for from public funds.”



No 10 has already started adding the five priorities to the top of press releases, underlining how crucial it regards the messaging to Sunak’s time in No 10.



I am not sure how repeating a series of promises that nobody believes will be delivered, and which are about as exciting and original as drying paint, will help Sunak narrow the gap in the polls.



It is clear that he is trying to project an aura of calm competence, but chanting the five priorities at every turn only makes Sunak sound like Marvin the paranoid android.





Perhaps if he actually had some successes to sell, and ones not based on popularist prejudices, it might then be worth spending the money.