Friday was the seventh anniversary of the Brexit vote and as a result we have been subjected to the odd bit of gloating by Brexiteers, who are clearly inhabiting a different world to the rest of us. Just in case the likes of Nigel Farage et al have missed it, Jonathan Freedland in the Guardian sets out precisely how that vote has left the UK poorer and more isolated in the world:But is there a way back? Freedland is very much in tune with my own thinking, that we need to ease our way back gradually, not least because we need to take the people with us, but also because the EU would be reluctant to have us, and certainly would not accept us on the previous more favourable terms of membership. He believes that rejoin negotiations could span two Parliaments, and who has that sort of political capital to spend? We have to take lessons therefore from the Brexiteers:I'm up for it, are you?