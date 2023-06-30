



This is putting pressure on Sunak to sack or at least condemn his Foreign Office minister Lord Goldsmith for joining in with attempts to discredit the work of the committee.



Furthermore, if Labour and the Liberal Democrats push for the Johnson supporters to be punished, it leaves the Tory leader in the difficult position of either backing people who despise him or being seen to hang a rump of his own MPs out to dry.



The Rwanda decision has caused an even more fundamental split. The Guardian says that Former cabinet minister Simon Clarke – a Liz Truss ally knighted by Mr Johnson – said on Thursday it could be time to “revisit the question of our [ECHR] membership” if the looming Supreme Court case goes against the government. But moderates such as ex-justice secretary Robert Buckland loathe the idea:



Mr Sunak says he is willing to do “whatever is necessary” to ensure the government gets its way. Would he be able to win the backing of his own MPs for a manifesto promising to defy the human rights convention and put the UK in the same company as Russia?



One gloomy senior Tory MP told The Independent the small boats policy now risks turning off wavering voters on two fronts, alienating those who don’t like the idea of defying courts and angering those who just want to see the flights take off.



Sunak is trying to rally the electorate to his five big pledges. But he is having a hard time convincing his own fractious troops they can be achieved by the next election. “We said we’d fix inflation and, six months on, it isn’t fixed,” said one MP worried about losing their seat in 2024.



Former No 10 adviser Tim Montgomerie warned on Thursday that even if “Jesus Christ returned to Earth” and became Tory leader the party was still “doomed” at the next election.



It sums up the mood of bleak pessimism in the party at the moment. The Tories did not mistake Mr Sunak for the messiah when he walked into No 10 eight months ago, but they hoped things would be beginning to get better by now. Patience is wearing thin.



Time for a general election.