Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Will the Lib Dems seize their opportunity over voters' Bregrets?
Back in January I wrote about a poll from Pollster UnHerd Britain that highlighted which areas of UK have the most and least regrets about Brexit. Their research suggested that the constituencies which most strongly voted for or against Brexit are still entrenched in their views almost seven years on despite the national mood shifting. Well things have moved on a bit since then.
The Independent reports that a new poll has found that Brexit regret among Leave voters has reached a record high.
The YouGov poll found more than a third of those who backed Leave in the referendum say Brexit has been more of a failure than a success, while just a fifth of Leave supporters said Brexit had been “more of a success”:
Overall, 62 per cent of voters said leaving the EU had been “more of a failure”, with just nine per cent saying it had been a “success”.
Among 18-24-year-olds, more than two thirds said Brexit had been “more of a failure”. Less than one in 20 considered it a “success”.
Support remains stronger in older age groups, but almost half of over-65s now consider Brexit to have been a “failure”.
The stark findings come just a week after Nigel Farage declared that Brexit had “failed”.
The former Brexit and UKIP Party leader said the UK had not “benefitted from Brexit economically”, claiming that government policy had deterred businesses from investing in the UK.
We are still a long way from winning a referendum to rejoin the EU, even if they would have us back, but there is clearly an opportunity here for a political party prepared to tap into the mood and start to articulate a clear vision of how we can recover from the disaster that Brexit has been.
The party best positioned to do that has to be the Liberal Democrats. Isn't it time our leaders woke up and got on with the job?
