Back in January I wrote about a poll from Pollster UnHerd Britain that highlighted which areas of UK have the most and least regrets about Brexit. Their research suggested that the constituencies which most strongly voted for or against Brexit are still entrenched in their views almost seven years on despite the national mood shifting. Well things have moved on a bit since then.

The Independent reports that a new poll has found that Brexit regret among Leave voters has reached a record high.We are still a long way from winning a referendum to rejoin the EU, even if they would have us back, but there is clearly an opportunity here for a political party prepared to tap into the mood and start to articulate a clear vision of how we can recover from the disaster that Brexit has been.The party best positioned to do that has to be the Liberal Democrats. Isn't it time our leaders woke up and got on with the job?