And yet Ministers have taken it upon themselves to introduce unnecessary measures to actually discourage voting amongst those most likely to oppose the Tories.

The Independent reports that a government minister has admitted that the number of people turned away from voting because they don't have the right ID will not be fully recorded.The paper says that the admission by Communities minister Rachel Maclean, yesterday, means that the effect of the government's new voter ID policies – which critics have characterised as voter suppression – may never be known:The Minister believes that it is not the government's responsibility to encourage people to vote or understand why they did not.