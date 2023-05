As many predicted the requirement to present ID at polling stations in England yesterday did not just cause chaos in some areas but actually prevented people from exercising their democratic rights.And it wasn't just voters being turned away on the day. As the Metro reports , some councils actually rejected up to 15 per cent of applications for the new voter authority certificate.The paper says that data obtained through Freedom of Information requests found that there have been hundreds of rejected applications, with one local authority rejecting more than a quarter of the applications it received:Meanwhile, on the day itself, the Guardian says that the introduction of voter ID in England left a number of people, often from more marginalised groups, unable to cast ballots in local elections.The add, however, that opposition MPs and some administrators said a lack of conclusive data collection for the numbers who were unable to vote could mean the problem was notably worse than it appeared:So the Tory voter suppression tactics seem to have worked. They will be gutted however, that the new requirements didn't prevent them having a worse-than-expected night at the polls.