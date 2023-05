The Independent reports that new research has found that Brexit red tape has cost each household £250 in higher food bills alone since the UK left the EU.The paper says that the analysis suggests that food price rises would have been 8 percentage points lower – nearly a third – without Brexit, at 17 per cent, rather than the actual rise of almost 25 per cent:With a new study by the Centre for European Reform finding that Brexit has cost the UK £33bn in lost trade and investment, it is little wonder that most people think the whole concept is a disaster.