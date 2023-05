The Mirror reports on the speech by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the House of Lords, when he launched a scathing attack on "morally unacceptable" Government plans to lock up refugees who reach the UK by small boats.They say that Archbishop Justin Welby - fresh from his central role at King Charles's Coronation on Saturday - lashed out at Suella Braverman's draconian Illegal Migration Bill, saying it will do huge damage to the UK's standing in the world:Liberal Democrat peer, Lord Paddick tabled a motion for the bill to be scrapped altogether. If he had been successful then it could have forced the government to use the Parliament Act, effectively delaying it for a year, right up to a general election. Lord Paddock said:He argued that the new law shouldn't proceed as it doesn't meet the UK's international law commitments and doesn't address the problems it's supposed to solve.Despite these strong arguments the Labour Party appeared unmoved. The vast majority of the Labour peers refused to back his motion, allowing the bill to proceed to royal assent. It is almost as if they have lost their backbone.The question now must be what is the point of Labour if they are just going to emulate the Tories?