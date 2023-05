With local government struggling to maintain services, and with some even facing bankruptcy, one would have thought that all councils need to conserve their resources to deliver the basics on behalf of residents. Alas, it appears a large number are able to still indulge themselves in feel-good events, while schools and social services struggle to make ends meet.The Independent reports that local councils across the UK are set to spend more than £3.8 million of their own money on coronation events with research suggesting that some spent tens of thousands of pounds on events over the bank holiday weekend.The paper adds that the findings from openDemocracy come amid the cost-of-living crisis, which has seen councils warned that they will need to find an extra £2.4bn this year to cover energy price rises and inflationary cost pressures:So, not as hard up as they claim, then.