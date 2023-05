The Independent reports on a damning study that claims government experts have based the UK’s badger cull on a “confused and flawed” interpretation of the science.The paper says that the study has called for an immediate rethink of the policy, after officials adopted an “ineffective and misguided approach” to tackling tuberculosis in dairy cows, leading to a policy that is “a self-perpetuating failure”:The Badger Trust estimates that at least 33,627 badgers were killed last year to try to eradicate the disease, bringing the total to a total of 210,555 since the cull began in 2013 – meaning up to half of Britain’s badger population has been killed.Surely, it is time to end the slaughter of this valuable and protected animal and use scientifically proven methods of tackling BTb instead.