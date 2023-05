Well, we've been saying it long enough, but now a senior Conservative has confirmed that the introduction of mandatory voter ID by the Government was an attempt to “gerrymander” future elections for the Conservative Party.AS the Bylinetimes reports , the ex-Brexit Minister, Jacob Rees-Mogg, who was part of Boris Johnson’s Government which introduced plans to force voters to present photo ID at polling stations, told the National Conservatism Conference in London that the plans were a “clever scheme” by his party to swing voters in their favour.It's just a shame that the plans had “backfired” due to more older Conservative voters being less aware of the changes at the recent local elections:Unfortunately, despite the Tories getting what was coming to them, the law is still on the statute book.