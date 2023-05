The Independent carries an interesting article on the American influence on the National Conservatism Conference.They say that when Suella Braverman delivered a half-hour-long speech railing against “identity politics” and “radical gender ideology” on Monday, it was the first time most people had heard of the National Conservatism Conference:Three years ago, Tory MPs who attended this conference were warned that their presence was unacceptable, and that the views expressed by attendees were not in accord with the core principles of the Conservative Party:This is very much the agenda of the American right wing. How things have changed in the Tory Party.