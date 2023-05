The Guardian reports on the uproar after BP posted its profits for the first quarter od 2023.The energy company said its underlying profits reached $5bn (£4bn) in the first three months of the year, outstripping analysts’ forecasts of $4.3bn. It represents the second-best results for the first quarter that it has notched up since 2012, when it made $4.7bn, behind last year’s $6.2bn.Quite rightly, this announcement has sparked renewed calls for a tougher windfall tax to help offset the mouth-watering electricity and gas bills that most British families are struggling to afford to pay:There is a clear case to expand the UK windfall tax to capture profits made from refining oil and selling fuel, while scrapping the tax break on fossil fuel extraction. We also need far more investment in renewable energy generation and insulating people's homes.