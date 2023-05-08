

“This service has been a familiar and welcome sight in the West End for a long time and have extensive training so they can assist the most vulnerable on the streets late at night.



“We are working with the Metropolitan Police to establish exactly what happened, and in the meantime, we are in touch with our volunteers to ensure they are receiving the support they need.”



Night Stars is a part of the council’s night safety campaign.



According to the council’s website, Night Star volunteers are “focused on working with the West End’s evening and night-time economy businesses to promote women’s safety and reduce violence against women and girls”.



It adds: “The team will provide wider support to anyone who becomes vulnerable due to intoxication to reduce the risk to their safety or prevent them from becoming victims of crime.



“The Night Safety volunteers aim to make London’s nightlife safer for everyone.



“They provide a welcoming place for all and collaborate to ensure that Westminster’s nightlife remains a safe, inclusive and enjoyable experience for residents and visitors alike.”



This is an established team of volunteers committed to helping vulnerable women, being targeted by the Met because they can't tell their arse from their elbow.









Felgate, who was also the victim in the previous incident, tweeted a video of the arrest, saying that he was wearing his credentials at the time. 'Police stopped me filming', he wrote, 'they ripped my press pass off and handcuffed me behind my back.'



So much for democracy and free speech. And the force also repeated a faux pas by another force from November 2022 , when they arrested journalist, Rich Felgate , who was reporting on a Just Stop Oil protester.Felgate, who was also the victim in the previous incident, tweeted a video of the arrest, saying that he was wearing his credentials at the time. 'Police stopped me filming', he wrote, 'they ripped my press pass off and handcuffed me behind my back.'So much for democracy and free speech.