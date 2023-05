It is time for a rethink, but will Labour commit itself to repealing the law?

The BBC add to our knowledge of those who were denied their democratic right to vote earlier this month, with their own survey of local councils and those turned away from polling stations for having no ID.They report that information from 160 of 230 councils where polls were held this year shows 26,165 voters were initially denied ballot papers at polling stations. Of these, 16,588 people came back with valid ID, whilst 9,577 did not return:Jacob Rees-Mogg of course, has effectively admitted that the ID requirement is an attempt by the Tories to gerrymander elections, and that it backfired on them. There is no valid reason why ID should be required, with voter fraud being almost non-existent.