The Guardian reports on the findings of a group of democracy observers that more than 1% of voters, half of whom appeared to be from minority ethnic backgrounds, were turned away from polling stations because of ID requirements at the local elections.They add that Democracy Volunteers, a group of election observers, said it conducted snapshot surveys in 118 councils on 4 May, and recorded 1.2% of those attending polling stations turned away because they lacked the relevant ID, or were judged to not have it:So the Tories succeeded in stopping voters unsympathetic to their cause from voting. Despite that they had a disastrous set of elections. It should have been much worse for them. BBC Political Correspondent, Peter Saull has tweeted that local councils have started publishing data on how many voters were turned away last Thursday because they didn't have acceptable ID. He says that in Walsall, 1240 were turned away, 473 returned with ID, so 767 didn't vote. In Bradford 1261 turned away , 763 returned, 498 didn't vote.He adds that the statistics only tell part of the story, as some councils employed people outside polling stations who didn't record how many voters were turned away. A fuller picture is expected from the Electoral Commission next month.