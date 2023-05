He has also set out some inflation figures April 2022 to April 2023 for some key items:



Sugar +47%

Olive oil +46%

Car insurance: +41%

Eggs +37%

Natural gas +37%

Sauce/condiments +34%

Milk +34%

Small electrical hh appliances: +32%

Frozen veg +31%

Cheese +31%

Sausages +28%

Pasta +28%

Pork +27%

Non-fiction books +27%

Potatoes +25%



It is pretty scary stuff, and shows that we are a long way from escaping this cost of living crisis.

He has also set out some inflation figures April 2022 to April 2023 for some key items:Sugar +47%Olive oil +46%Car insurance: +41%Eggs +37%Natural gas +37%Sauce/condiments +34%Milk +34%Small electrical hh appliances: +32%Frozen veg +31%Cheese +31%Sausages +28%Pasta +28%Pork +27%Non-fiction books +27%Potatoes +25%It is pretty scary stuff, and shows that we are a long way from escaping this cost of living crisis.

It seems rather bizarre to be celebrating inflation at 8.7%, but at least it is no longer in double figures. The New Statesman however, sounds a cautionary note . The headline figure is misleading and offers no relief whatsoever to most families.The magazine says that prices across the economy are still rising far more quickly than wages, and they are not doing so in the even manner suggested by the headline CPI rate:At the same time, the freezing of tax thresholds means that many middle earners such as nurses and teachers are being pushed into higher tax brackets. This squeezes their income wiping out reliefs such as child benefit and leaving precious little extra to compete with the racing prices in supermarkets. Andy Bruce of Reuters believes that the UK has the highest rate of food inflation in Western Europe, as illustrated by this graph: