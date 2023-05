The Independent reports on the fear of industry bosses that new Brexit red tape on EU imports could push up food prices and see more shortages in the supermarkets.They say that food sector leaders are worried that port authorities are unprepared for the implementation of a series of checks, including health certifications on some animal, plant and food products from the EU, that are set to be phased in from October 2023 under Boris Johnson’s exit deal with Brussels:Empty supermarket shelves and highewr prices - that wasn't on the side of the Brexit bus.