The Guardian reports that the Labour Party faces accusations of overcentralised meddling after the party’s national executive vetoed planned coalitions with the Liberal Democrats or Greens in a series of formerly Conservative-held local authorities.They say that while it is longstanding Labour policy that local parties need a green light from the national executive committee (NEC) before forming coalitions, some activists say attempts to block deals risk allowing Conservatives to regain control instead:Labour's control freakery is in dangwer of undoing the outcome of this month's local elections in some areas and actually put the Tories back in charge.