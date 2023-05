The Indepedent reports on a study that has shown that more than 10 million adults in the UK are currently struggling with bills with some eating less and cancelling insurance policies in order to get by.They say that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) found the number in financial trouble has grown by 3.1 million since May 2022 to now represent one in five of the population. Many have been forced to take measures such as using savings to fill an oil tank, using credit to pay for food shopping, cancelling insurance, quitting sports memberships and eating less:With inflation in double figures, and likely to stay like that for some time, rising interest rates, soaring food prices and shortages caused by Brexit red tape, it does not look like there will be much relief for these families for some time to come.