Following my rant on Friday about the new Indo-Pacific trade pact and the British public not being allowed to vote on it, I was interested in this article by Nick Dearden in the Guardian , which seems to reinforce my point.Dearden claims that this trade deal is so contentious that it united Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders in opposition to US membership, and that in signing the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Britain has ditched environmental standards, signed up to terms that will undermine British farmers, and left us open to being sued by multinational corporations in secretive courts. And all for no real economic benefit:As Dearden says, in order to prove we’ve taken back control, we are, in reality, relinquishing it as quickly as possible, while the parliamentary committee able to properly scrutinise treaties like the CPTPP was abolished last week.